Mayo sheds light on skin cancer awareness

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today marks the start of Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato is highlighting the risks and signs of the illness.
The Skin Cancer Foundation says more than 5 million cases are diagnosed in the U.S. each year, making it the most common form of cancer in the U.S.
Though many associate sunshine with summer months, sun exposure happens year-round. Factors such as fair skin, a history of severe sunburn, and having more than 50 moles on your body can make you more susceptible to the cancer.
“The three types of skin cancers most commonly seen more are the Squamous cell carcinoma and the Basal cell carcinoma. They are the two which are most commonly seen, and the third is called Melanoma. It is the least common of the skin cancers, but unfortunately also the most serious,” said Dr. Amrit Singh, an Oncologist at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
Luckily, there are ways people can detect the cancer early. Mayo says there are important A, B, C, D, and Es to remember.
Dr. Singh stated, “A is for asymmetry, that is one half of the mole or lesion looks different than the other half. B is for irregularity of the border. C is for color, so if the mole changes color. D is for diameter. That is the mole starts getting bigger, and E is for evolving. That is the mole is changing its characteristics.”
The best way to prevent skin cancer is shielding yourself from sun exposure by staying in the shade, wearing hats and using sunscreen.
