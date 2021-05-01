11th ranked MSU showed out at NSIC & Friends Outdoor Challenge

Minnesota State returns to action Friday for the Maverick Classic. (Source: Mary Rominger)
By Mary Rominger | May 1, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT - Updated May 1 at 10:01 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Maverick women’s outdoor track & field squad had some top finishes at the NSIC & Friends Outdoor Challenge, Saturday afternoon.

Makayla Jackson finished first in the long jump with a top leap, provisional qualifier of 5.96m.

In the pole vault, Christine Dennison finished first with a top clear of 3.45m.

In the 100m dash, Makayla Jackson recorded a provisional qualifier time of 11.80.

Denisha Cartwright finished first in the 200m dash and 100m hurdles both provisional qualifiers.

Katie Taylor finished first in the shot put with a provisional qualifying throw of 14.74m and second in the discus throw.

Minnesota State returns to action Friday for the Maverick Classic.

