11th ranked MSU showed out at NSIC & Friends Outdoor Challenge

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Maverick women’s outdoor track & field squad had some top finishes at the NSIC & Friends Outdoor Challenge, Saturday afternoon.
Makayla Jackson finished first in the long jump with a top leap, provisional qualifier of 5.96m.
In the pole vault, Christine Dennison finished first with a top clear of 3.45m.
In the 100m dash, Makayla Jackson recorded a provisional qualifier time of 11.80.
Denisha Cartwright finished first in the 200m dash and 100m hurdles both provisional qualifiers.
Katie Taylor finished first in the shot put with a provisional qualifying throw of 14.74m and second in the discus throw.
Minnesota State returns to action Friday for the Maverick Classic.
