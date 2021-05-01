YWCA annual Girls on the Run 5K takes place

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The event celebrates the girls who completed the ten week Girls on the Run program. The program is a physical activity-based program where girls in third through fifth grade are taught life skills. Enthusiastic runners, walkers and viewers all came out to the event.
“It has been so much fun,” YWCA youth program coordinator Lydia Jagodzinski said. “All of the stress has definitely been worth it to see the smiles on the girl’s faces and thank me and tell me how excited they are for this program.”
The event is non-competitive and focused more on completion rather than competition.
