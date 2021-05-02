North Mankato spring clean up weekend wraps up

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The event typically happens twice a year and is aimed at allowing people to come and get rid of whatever they don’t need. Residents dropped off everything from electronics to furniture and any extra unwanted clutter. Now the city will begin the next step. Everything dropped off will be taken in trucks and sent to different areas where the city will dispose of it. The city says many residents participated; lines of cars showed up over the past couple days to haul away their unwanted things.