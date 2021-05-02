Pizza farm opens for the season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm puts a unique spin on the pizza dining experience. Customers who visit the farm get to enjoy classic woodfire pizza.
The twist... is that people bring their own chairs, plates, utensils and drinks. They are a trash free restaurant, so whatever you bring comes home with you.
Co-owner Emily Knudsen says she got the inspiration from visiting pizza farms when she was younger.
“Growing up on a hobby farm I love hobby farms and I just thought, I just thought, I want to do this one day, I want to own a pizza farm. I love everything about this concept.,” Knudsen said.
She would visit one in her twenties and knew then that this is something she wanted to do for herself. She grew up on a hobby farm and wanted to bring the love she had for them to the people.
Another unique part of this family friendly farm is the animals and the walking trail.
“I love to see families having a good time,” Knudsen said. “I love to look out into the sea of people and they are not on their phones. They are actually conversing face to face and their laughing you know good deep conversations and catching up.”
This farm has grown over the years from being happy with 20 orders a day to having hundreds of orders on a busy day. One of the farm’s biggest goals is for people to feel relaxed and take away some of the stress of daily life.
“It is such a great place to relax and you can relax here,” Knudsen said. “You don’t feel the need to be on your phone doing work, you walk up and you really walk up and have this overwhelming feeling of yes this is my time.”
Their menu features several unique pizzas all wood fired and served hot.
Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm provides a unique opportunity for you to dine in the fields, by the goats, walk the walking trails and have fun. Just don’t forget to bring a plate.
