City of Elysian to host Elysian Dayz next month

ELYSIAN, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Elysian will be hosting Elysian Dayz June 18th and 19th. Organized by the makers of Twin Cities Summer Jam, the free community event will feature numerous activities on the banks of Lake Francis for the whole family to enjoy.
Live music will be performed with headliners 32 Below and Rumbleseat. They’ll be joined by local food vendors like Pub 500 and MN Original Brat Dogs, and kids can enjoy beanbag and volleyball tournaments as well as face painting or crafting.
Jerry Braam, CEO and Co-Founder of the Twin Cities Summer Jam said, “With our infrastructure, we thought that we could definitely pull this off, have a great event [and] let people get outdoors. We’re already seeing people on the lake with their boats and jet skis, so people are itching to get outdoors. We’re going to give them a great opportunity to come to the city of Elysian and hang out for the weekend.”
More information on Elysian Dayz can be found here.
