The Docket: lottery winners could soon remain private under new bill

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A bill headed to Gov. Walz’s desk this week would allow lottery winners to keep their names private.
There’s bipartisan support for the bill in the House and Senate; it passed unanimously in both chambers.
Now, the bill heads to the governor.
State law currently says that lottery officials have to publicly announce a winner’s name, city, amount won and where they bought the ticket.
Their phone number and address can still remain private.
The bill now headed to Walz’s desk would keep a winner’s name, or the name of a winner of a second chance drawing, private.
Names could be made public if winners provide written consent.
