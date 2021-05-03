The Docket: lottery winners could soon remain private under new bill

The Docket is your political forecast that takes a look ahead at what’s happening in politics each week that matters to you

By Holly Bernstein | May 3, 2021 at 4:10 AM CDT - Updated May 3 at 4:10 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A bill headed to Gov. Walz’s desk this week would allow lottery winners to keep their names private.

There’s bipartisan support for the bill in the House and Senate; it passed unanimously in both chambers.

Now, the bill heads to the governor.

State law currently says that lottery officials have to publicly announce a winner’s name, city, amount won and where they bought the ticket.

Their phone number and address can still remain private.

The bill now headed to Walz’s desk would keep a winner’s name, or the name of a winner of a second chance drawing, private.

Names could be made public if winners provide written consent.

