Gaylord native Brody Rodning on Double-A New Hampshire opening day roster

TORONTO (KEYC) — The Toronto Blue Jays AA affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, released their tentative opening day roster.
Gaylord native and former Minnesota State Mavericks pitcher Brody Rodning will start the 2021 season with the Fisher Cats of the Northeast League.
This comes after reports of Rodning being assigned to Toronto’s alternate site.
New Hampshire starts the season on the road with a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs from May 3-9.
