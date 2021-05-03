Gaylord native Brody Rodning on Double-A New Hampshire opening day roster

FILE — Gaylord native and former Minnesota State Mavericks pitcher Brody Rodning will start the 2021 season with the Fisher Cats of the Northeast League. (Source: Rob Clark)
By Mary Rominger | May 3, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT - Updated May 3 at 9:09 PM

TORONTO (KEYC) — The Toronto Blue Jays AA affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, released their tentative opening day roster.

Gaylord native and former Minnesota State Mavericks pitcher Brody Rodning will start the 2021 season with the Fisher Cats of the Northeast League.

LHP Brody Rodning will start the 2021 season with New Hampshire Fisher Cats. (Source: Toronto Blue Jays Twitter)

This comes after reports of Rodning being assigned to Toronto’s alternate site.

New Hampshire starts the season on the road with a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs from May 3-9.

