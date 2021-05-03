MDH: three additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 1,105 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,105 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 580,340. Of those total cases, 41,544 are health care workers.
There have been three additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 7,144. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,370.
There are 559,036 people who are no longer isolated.
30,370 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 6,183 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 9,327,363.
Statewide, 2,585,053 people have received one vaccine dose, and 1,984,517 have completed vaccine series.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 130 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 395,960.
There have been seven additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 5,959.
4,825,960 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 2,390,239 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,103,302 people have completed both vaccine doses.
