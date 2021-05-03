Mental Health Awareness Month: Anxiety

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - May marks Mental Health Awareness Month and for many, the pandemic has brought mental health challenges to the forefront, like anxiety.
Anxiety symptoms can vary, however, common ones are poor concentration, fatigue, insomnia, muscle tension, irritability, excessive worry and concern. Some cases may prevent people from daily tasks such as going to work or getting out of bed.
That’s why health officials encourage those struggling, to reach out.
“People often view getting help as kind of this weakness when the reality is I think that’s the bravest thing you can do is recognize when you need extra help. But with anxiety it’s so complex you often need to find the right modality whether that be therapy or medication or a conjunction of the two,” said Conor Quinn a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner at PrairieCare in Mankato.
According to a February 2021 report, 40% of Americans had symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorders.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.