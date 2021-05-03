Milford man seriously injured in crash

MILFORD, Minn. (KEYC) - A Milford man is critically injured in a single-vehicle crash in Dickinson County.
It happened just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Jake Huse was southbound on Highway 86 when he swerved to miss something in the roadway. His vehicle then crossed into the northbound lane before it entered the ditch, hit a street sign, and rolled. Huse was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His vehicle was totaled following the crash.
The cause remains under investigation.
