MoonDogs name Kuch GM ahead of 2021 campaign

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In just four weeks, the Mankato MoonDogs take ISG Field for the 2021 season.
The club announced former assistant general manager, Tyler Kuch, has been promoted to the lead general manager role.
Kuch is a Mankato native and MSU alumni, in the midst of his fifth season with the MoonDogs.
After the limitations on fan attendance last summer, excitement looms to return to normal.
“I think everyone was blindsided last year with everything going on, we didn’t know until late spring if we were going to have a season, even early summer. So, everyone is ready to go this summer. We have a full season scheduled for this year. Last year we were limited to 250 fans, this year we’re up to at least 1,125. I think we’re supposed to hear more updates soon, that could even increase, so all things considered, its going to be pretty much business as usual and that’s very
The MoonDogs will open their 2021 season May 31, when they host the La Crosse Loggers at home.
