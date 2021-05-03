North Mankato ponders future of Webster Avenue area

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato city officials have a vision for Webster Avenue and what it could do for their city.
“Webster Avenue is the gateway to our community and that is a big opportunity sight for us,” North Mankato City planner, Matthew Lassonde said.
Webster Avenue has a lot going for the area and the amenities that surround it.
Like Mankato Brewery, Hiniker Pond, Spring Lake Park, Norwood Inn and Highway 169.
North Mankato officials want to bring that area up to par and make it great for everyone.
“Lack of investments in the properties that the area appears down trod. That it lacks some certain characteristics that desirable for the community. We wanted to get in there and talk to the businesses and get an understanding about how people felt,” Lassonde said.
The biggest plan for the area would to be turning it into multi-family development with the Spring Lake Park across the street.
Officials see that being the most effective draw for growth and expansion in the near future.
“After a couple of years, we believe that this area is going to pop. Probably going to continue to pop for the next ten years,” North Mankato City Administrator, John Harrenstein said.
The vision also includes better pedestrian routes along and across Webster Avenue.... to make accessibility easier for the swimming pool, Hiniker Pond and Mankato Brewery.
North Mankato is committed to getting Webster Avenue where it needs to be for the betterment of the city and the community.
“When we marry good land use planning with infrastructure investment. Private business follows and that grows our community. So, we are committed to continue to plan out our community and eager to work with developers to see that happen,” Harrenstein said.
