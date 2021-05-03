SBDC, MSU offer entrepreneurial workshops

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and Minnesota State University, Mankato (MSU) are helping entrepreneurs begin, grow and navigate business amid the pandemic.
Monday, people can begin to sign up for four free upcoming programs that cover a variety of topics; including a workshop for women entrepreneurs, another for online business fundamentals and more.
The programming is made possible through a partnership between SBDC and MSU.
“We wanted to create some programming’s of needs that we are hearing from many individuals, to create things that people can come together and really network opposed to one-on-one consulting,” said MSU Director of Workforce Development, Tammy Bohlke.
For more information on upcoming programs and how to sign up visit Minnesota Small Business Development Center (ecenterdirect.com).
