Second person charged in overdose death

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A second person is facing murder charges in connection to an overdose death in Blue Earth County.
60-year-old Anna Bailey of North Mankato is the latest to be charged in the February death of 21-year-old Travis Gustavson, of Mankato. Gustavson’s death was ruled as an overdose due to mixed toxicity.
Authorities previously arrested and charged 21-year-old Max Miller with third-degree murder charges. According to court documents, Miller identified Bailey as the alleged source of heroin he told police he sold to Gustavson. Court documents say Bailey denied selling heroin to Miller. She is charged with one count of third-degree murder.
