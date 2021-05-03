Veggie Valley & Flowers farmer’s market open for season

LAKE CRYSTAL Minn. (KEYC) - It’s officially farmer’s market season and business at Valley Veggies and Flowers is in full swing.
Back for its 25th season, the market specializes in sustainable and chemical-free growing of vegetables, herbs and flowers.
“This year we have over 110 varieties of flowers, we added a lot of perennials...we have more herbs than we ever had in the past,” said Veggie Valley owner Terri Anderson. “Of course we still have our veggie plants, we’ll never stop doing the tomatoes and peppers and all your cold crops,”.
Hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. to Noon Sundays.
