Women arrested after public disturbance

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Police have arrested a 51-year-old woman following an incident that ended with the alleged assault of an officer.
Authorities say Raquel Navarro was under the influence of drugs or alcohol in public and was taken to the hospital. She was then transported to the Blue Earth County Jail where authorities say the situation escalated.
“When she went to the jail, it looks like they must have assaulted officers and jail staff. It looks like she is being charged with fourth-degree assault, obstruction with force, fleeing police on foot, trespassing, and crimes against the railroad,” says Dan Schisel, Associate Director of Mankato Public Safety.
She remains in custody in the Blue Earth County Jail.
