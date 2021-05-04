Former Minnesota State lineman signs with Detroit Lions

DETROIT (KEYC) — A former offensive lineman for the Minnesota State Mavericks signed with an NFL team on Tuesday.
Former offensive lineman Evan Heim was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Detroit Lions on Tuesday.
The DePere, Wisconsin, native started in all of 54 of Minnesota State’s games during his four-year career with the Mavericks. In total, Heim received a total of seven All-American honors during his time in Mankato, as well as three All-NSIC First Team honors.
Heim was an instrumental figure in Minnesota State’s offense, as the Mavericks were able to rush for more than 3,000 yards per season between 2017 and 2019 — including the only two instances in Minnesota State’s history in which the team rushed for more than 4,000 yards in a season during the 2017 and 2019 seasons.
The Mavericks also recorded three of their top-four highest-scoring seasons during Heim’s tenure on the offensive line, including a season-best 712 points during the 2019 season.
