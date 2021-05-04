Gov. Walz urges legislature to pass summer learning plan

The Governor and Lieutenant Governor are visiting an elementary school in Hopkins in just under a half-hour at 12:30. He’s urging the Minnesota Legislature to pass the package in Minnesota’s COVID-19 recovery budget. Governor Walz says the $150 million packages will help students catch up on learning disruptions from the pandemic. It includes proposals for school- and community-based learning opportunities, field trips and hands-on learning, mental health support, summer preschool, and college courses for graduating seniors.