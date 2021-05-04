Governor Tim Walz expected to announce loosening of COVID-19 restrictions as vaccinations increase

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz is expected to announce the loosening of COVID restrictions sometime this week.
This, as 45 percent of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, with 58 percent receiving at least one dose.
Statewide, 2,589,206 people have received one vaccine dose, and 1,991,815 have completed vaccine series.
The Minnesota Department of Health also reports 998 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 581,335. Of those total cases, 41,544 are health care workers.
There have been three additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 7,174. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,371.
There are 560,733 people who are no longer isolated.
30,574 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 6,219 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 9,338,983.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 130 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 395,763.
There have been seven additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 5,960.
4,838,508 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 2,390,239 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,103,302 people have completed both vaccine doses.
