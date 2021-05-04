Kickoff to Summer to take place at Minnesota State Fair site

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The success of last year’s food parades have Minnesota State Fair organizers putting a twist on the idea to help kick-off the summer season.
The Kickoff to Summer at the Fair will take place May 27th through the 31st on the state fairgrounds. The walk-around event features five days of food, brews, live music, shopping, and family fun. A lottery process is being used to randomly select 50,000 people to purchase tickets.
Tickets are $12.50 each, with the capacity for each timeslot set at 10,000 people.
Lottery registration is open now through 11:59 p.m. this Thursday.
To register, go to www.mnstatefair.org.
