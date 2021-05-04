Mankato School Board approves project near Prairie Winds Middle School

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A project approved by the Mankato School Board hopes to reduce congestion near Prairie Winds Middle School.
It’s one of three projects totaling around $411,000 approved at Monday’s meeting.
At Prairie Winds, crews will be constructing a new entrance drive to provide additional storage for vehicles during student drop-off and pick-up times.
Other approved projects include repairs to the storm sewer at Mankato West High School and playground improvements at Bridges Community School.
The school district also approved a shift to the start date for the next school year, moving it from September 7 to the 8th. The change is meant to show respect for those celebrating Rosh Hashanah, or the Jewish New Year on September 7.
