Mavericks great Gene Glynn replaces Freitag as St. Clair boys’ basketball coach

ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) — The St. Clair Cyclones enter a new era of basketball following the retirement of Charlie Freitag, who led the program to a section title game appearance last season.
Minnesota’s first Mr. Basketball in 1975 and former Minnesota Twins third base coach Gene Glynn will take over the reins of the Cyclones’ basketball program.
“We never like to lose coaches. It was 10 years for Charlie, and he moved on, retired from that, and he did a lot of great things for us. We put it out there and Geno gave us a call a couple weeks ago, and we had a nice conversation about the ins and outs of it and how we each feel. Interesting enough, Geno is the one that hired me at Loyola in 1991. I was on his staff, so it’s kind of gone full circle,” St. Clair activities administrator Brad O’Donnell explained.
The Waseca native reunites with assistant coach Dan Ireland for the first time since coaching Mankato Loyola to a second-place finish in the 1990 state tournament.
In Glynn’s coaching stretch from 1989-1992, he earned the region coach of the year honor.
Glynn has been inducted into the Waseca High School Hall of Fame, as well as Mankato State University Hall of Fame.
“I know Geno will get his kids prepared, mentally, physically, game management will be well under control and be able to see things in a different light. More importantly, it’s not just wins and losses, Geno wants to build relationships with these kids, make sure everyone feels valued in the program and ultimately wins will take care of itself,” O’Donnell added.
Glynn told KEYC News Now it’s all about the players and he plans to enhance culture and player development.
