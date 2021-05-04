Mavericks great Gene Glynn replaces Freitag as St. Clair boys’ basketball coach

“We never like to lose coaches. It was 10 years for Charlie, and he moved on, retired from that, and he did a lot of great things for us. We put it out there and Geno gave us a call a couple weeks ago, and we had a nice conversation about the ins and outs of it and how we each feel. Interesting enough, Geno is the one that hired me at Loyola in 1991. I was on his staff, so it’s kind of gone full circle,” St. Clair activities administrator Brad O’Donnell explained.