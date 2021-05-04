Minnesota farmers make progress on spring planting

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota farmers are continuing to make headway on spring planting.
According to the latest USDA Crop Report, 60% of the state’s corn crop has been planted, sitting two days behind last year but 10 days ahead of the five-year average.
“Last year was a phenomenal year for planting, and this year was about the same. My only concern is we have a very severe lack of moisture. We need some rain,” said Todd Stencel of Farm Works & Trimble Software at South Central College.
Progress has also been made on soybeans, with 23% planted. That’s two days behind last year, but one week ahead of normal.
