Tracy Lawrence, Mark Chesnutt to perform at 2021 Clay County Fair

SPENCER, Iowa (KEYC) — Two country music icons are scheduled to take part in the SRG Concert Series at this year’s Clay County Fair.
Organizers of the fair announced Tuesday that Tracy Lawrence and Mark Chesnutt will perform at the 2021 Clay County Fair. The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the Sleep Number Grandstand.
Tracy Lawrence is one of country music’s truest traditionalists and has sold more than 13 million albums and charted 18 No. 1 hits. To commemorate his three-decade career, he will be releasing three new albums later this year that includes all new music, along with some of his favorite career hits.
Mark Chesnutt is a honky-tonk legend who parlayed a solid grounding in class country into chart-topping stardom during the 1990s. He has charted 20 top-10 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts during his career, including eight No. 1 singles.
Tickets for the show are scheduled to go on sale Friday, May 7, at 10 a.m. Tickets cost $31 for general admission stage front standing, $26 for reserved grandstand seating and $21 for general admission bleacher seating.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.MidwestTix.com, calling (515) 244-2771 or in person at the Events Center Box Office.
More information about the 2021 Clay County Fair can be found online at claycountyfair.com.
