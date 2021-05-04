Vikings to sign former Maverick Shane Zylstra

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — The Minnesota Vikings are signing another undrafted wide receiver from Minnesota State Mankato.
Shane Zylstra is expected to sign with the Vikings, according to his agent Jaymeson Moten, more than a year after he broke a single-season receptions record at Minnesota State Mankato that new teammate Adam Thielen (2012) shared with Chad Ellman (1996).
Zylstra led Division II with 81 catches, 1,676 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior in 2019, all of which set single-season program records and helped the Mavericks advance to the Division II National Championship.
He is the younger brother of Panthers receiver Brandon Zylstra, who spent the 2018 season with the Vikings.
Zylstra capped off his college career in Mankato by being named to the D2Football.com All-Decade Second Team.
