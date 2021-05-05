Cab driver’s death investigated as homicide in Moorhead

By Associated Press | May 5, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT - Updated May 5 at 10:05 PM

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Moorhead police say the death of a taxi driver appears to be a homicide.

Officers were dispatched to a car crash at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and found Abdullahi Abdullahi dead with suspicious trauma to his body.

The taxi came to rest near some railroad tracks.

Police say no other victims were found at the scene.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the crime scene team from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted local police.

