Capstone Publishing offers diversity scholarship to students

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Capstone Publishing is offering a new scholarship opportunity for incoming and enrolled college students from diverse backgrounds.
Capstone is giving $2,500 to one Minnesotan who is a person of color or has a disability.
Recipients will be selected based on financial need, academic work, leadership in the community, an essay and recommendations.
“We can’t have a strong community if we don’t have strong literacy programs, if we don’t have students who have those basic needs and that starts at a young age. And that doesn’t stop when you graduate high school, so we think that if we can provide college-aged students with this that can have a more profound impact,” said Jana Klein, direct sales representative at Capstone Publishing.
This is the first initiative of Capstone’s new equity and inclusion board.
The scholarship is made possible through a partnership with Scholarship America.
The deadline to apply for the scholarship is May 17.
Visit Capstone Publishing’s website for more information about the scholarship.
