Elevating the Maverick Hockey game day experience

“We really wanted to make this one of the most difficult places to play for competitors. And, that means getting fans to come and watch, filling the arena and getting kids to love the game of hockey as well. Anything we can do to bring kids and families down here to enjoy the game of hockey is something that Dave and I are passionate about. Getting kids involved at a young age and even today, seeing the [Mankato Area Hockey Association] kids here crawling all over the sculptures, taking pictures and enjoying themselves. It just made us so happy,” donor Michelle Schooff said.