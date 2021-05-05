Eye on education, Alan Page puts treasured art up for sale

File — In this Jan. 11, 2018 file photo, Alan Page, NFL Hall of Famer and retired Minnesota Supreme Court justice, talks about a poster from the 1972 Olympics in Munich that was done by an African-American artist, which is among the artifacts of slavery and segregation collected by Page and his wife, Diane Sims Page. Page has counted art collection among his many life pursuits, and the former Vikings star has two of his prized pieces up for sale through a New York auction house, each valued at more than $200,000. (Source: AP Photo/Steve Karnowski, File)
By Associated Press | May 5, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT - Updated May 5 at 9:43 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Alan Page first began collecting art when he was married in 1973.

That was midway through his Hall of Fame career with the Minnesota Vikings. Their collection flourished.

His wife, Diane Sims Page, died in 2018. Her surviving husband and children decided the time was right to sell two of their most treasured pieces.

The drawings of Jean-Michel Basquiat — “The Athlete” and “Starvation” — will be included among the 400-some items in next month’s 20th century and contemporary art sale at the Phillips Auction House in New York.

They’re valued at more than $200,000.

