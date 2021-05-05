Former Minnesota State pitcher suiting up for AA club this season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KEYC) — Former Minnesota State Mavericks pitcher Dalton Roach will be suiting up for the St. Louis Cardinals’ Double-A affiliate this season.
Roach pitched for the Mavericks between 2015 and 2018 before being drafted by the Houston Astros in the 2018 MLB Draft.
The Eau Claire, Wisconsin native made 49 appearances on the mounds for the Mavericks, including 43 starts.
His 30 wins make him the winningest pitcher in program history. Roach also holds the program record at Minnesota State for most career strikeouts and career innings pitched.
Roach has a 4.22 ERA with 76 strikeouts in 13 career minor league games.
Roach finished Tuesday’s game for the Cardinals with five strikeouts and one walk, while giving up five hits and two earned runs and picking up a loss in 3.0 innings of work. He has a 0-1 record so far this season.
The Cardinals were defeated 2-0 Tuesday by the Wichita Wind Surge.
