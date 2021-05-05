Walz to issue timeline for lifting all COVID-19 restrictions

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Gov Tim Walz plans to announce a timeline on Thursday for lifting all COVID-19 restrictions in Minnesota while doubling down on the state’s vaccination push.
Walz will announce his plan in a live address at noon, followed by a news conference. Walz has not given details but said Tuesday that “Minnesotans should start assuming that they’re going to have a very normal-looking summer.”
The governor and health officials announced earlier Wednesday that 2 million Minnesotans have now completed the vaccination process. About 59% of the 16-and-over population has had at least one dose, and nearly 46% have completed the series.
Today, Governor Tim Walz’s spokesperson Teddy Tschann released the following statement:
“As millions of Minnesotans are getting vaccinated, Governor Walz is making plans to wind down COVID-19 restrictions and get Minnesota back to business as usual. On Thursday, Governor Walz will announce a timeline to end all COVID-19 restrictions in Minnesota while doubling down on vaccination efforts. The vaccine is here and it has proven to be our best tool to control the virus. It’s time to roll up our sleeves, get vaccinated, and crush the virus.”
“Governor Walz will announce his plan at a live address scheduled for 12:00pm tomorrow. The Governor will hold an in-person media availability at 1:00pm, followed by a press call for reporters in Greater Minnesota at 1:45pm.”
