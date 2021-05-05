Improvements coming to Warren Street

“Downtown Mankato used to really be the hub of Mankato,” said Heather Harren, communications and archives manager at the Blue Earth County Historical Society. “That is where most of the stores were, that’s where the restaurants were, that’s where the grocery stores were. So you would do most of your shopping, and then you would use the different thoroughfares to get to your homes, and so Warren Street was one of those streets that would take you back to your homes.”