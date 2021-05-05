Le Sueur Country Club adds new mode of transportation for golfers

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) — A local country club is adding some edge and excitement to the sport of golf.
Le Sueur Country Club added Finn Cycle motorized scooters to its course recently.
The scooters are designed to help with the speed of the game, especially for those playing alone who don’t want to rent a golf cart.
The scooters are equipped with GPS and, unlike golf carts, they can be taken out onto the course when the ground is wet and soft.
The machines accommodate one golfer and can reach a top speed of 15 mph.
Although Wednesday was only the second day the scooters have been available at the course, country club staff members are already educated on the safety protocols.
”For our staff, you have a little check process when you download the app. You have to be at least 18 years of age. There is a 250-pound weight limit on it, then we educate you if you are not trained — like coming down [hole] number nine, going up the hills and so on. [It is] kind of like riding a bicycle, but being smart about it,” said Josh Weaver, golf pro and general manager at Le Sueur Country Club.
Club officials say the new scooters are a big pull for people wanting to hop on and get out on the course.
