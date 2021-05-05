Lombard named NCBWA National Pitcher of the Week

WOOSTER, Ohio (KEYC) — The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association announced Wednesday it has selected Gustavus senior Weston Lombard as its Division III National Pitcher of the Week.
Lombard made history for the Gusties on April 26 when he tossed a nine-inning no-hitter against Bethel.
The Stillwater, Minnesota, natives no-hitter was the first by a Gustavus pitcher since Josh Spitzack threw a seven-inning no-hitter in a 5-0 win over Carleton College on April 4, 2005. It is also just the third no-hitter in the past 46 years of Gustie baseball.
Lombard finished the no-hitter with nine strikeouts in Gustavus’ 2-0 win.
Lombard is the first Gustie to be recognized by the NCBWA since Tony Konicek was named Midwest Region Position Player of the Year in 2007.
