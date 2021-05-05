Mankato Area Public Schools, Mayo Clinic Health System to host student vaccination clinic

By Sean Morawczynski | May 5, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT - Updated May 5 at 10:40 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools and Mayo Clinic Health System are partnering up to host a vaccination site at East and West High Schools Thursday.

The district says eligible students have been sent consent forms to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine approved for teens 16 and older. The clinic will be held during the school day in each high school’s gymnasium and a second will follow for students to receive the second dose of the vaccine in the coming weeks. If your student did not receive a consent form, it can be picked up at either the high school’s office or the district office.

