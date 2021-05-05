Mankato West students launch podcast addressing mental health, more

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A group of students from Mankato West High School is launching a new podcast that explores mental health and other topics affecting young students.
Students and Project for Teens members sat down at Bethany Lutheran College’s studio and recorded conversations surrounding mental health and coping mechanisms amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Me and my friend Cobi talked about our experiences with mental health with both of our fathers passing. We talked about therapy, medications, helping others,” said Kendall Grund, a junior at Mankato West and Project for Teens leader.
“We think, especially now with everyone being in quarantine and other issues happening because of COVID, that mental health is a crucial issue right now,” added Mathias Gordon, a junior at Mankato West and Project for Teens leader.
Normally, Project for Teens does in-person lessons with middle school students, but with those canceled due to the pandemic, the team decided to continue its outreach via podcast.
“The goal of these podcasts is to kind of act as a step into those lessons. We cover similar topics,” said Gordon. “Honestly, one of the benefits for using these podcast-style lessons is now the curriculum for P4T is accessible for anyone, not just middle schoolers anymore but anyone who wants to give it a lesson.”
“Just kind of touching base on relationships, bullying, vaping,” explained Grund. “Mental health was a really big key that I feel like we weren’t really involving much — like it wasn’t as loud as it could have been, so I’m really excited that we are having a whole episode now on mental health.”
Project for Teens is a volunteer service program that involves students in grades 10-12 from five Greater Mankato area high schools.
Release dates for the first few episodes of the podcast will be released in the coming weeks.
Updates on the podcast and Project for Teens can be found by visiting the Project for Teens Facebook page.
