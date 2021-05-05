Mayo Clinic highlights National Stroke Awareness Month

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — May is National Stroke Awareness Month.
The Mayo Clinic hosted the conference call with several neurologists from across the country to discuss what a stroke is, how you can tell if someone is starting to have one and what to do after it happens.
The call highlighted some key factors when it comes to strokes, such as looking at family history and noticing how someone may behave when having a stroke, like having difficulty doing simple tasks.
“Age does not discriminate based on man, woman, color, hobbies medical history, etc., so everyone needs to be aware of stroke signs and symptoms and take them seriously and call 911, get to the hospital and let the stroke team figure it out,” explained Dr. Kara Sands, M.D., a Mayo Clinic neurologist.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.