MDH: 17 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 1,267 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,267 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 582,576. Of those total cases, 41,675 are health care workers.
There have been 17 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 7,191. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,374.
There are 562,376 people who are no longer isolated.
30,691 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 6,246 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 9,364,629.
Most counties in south-central Minnesota are reporting about 50 percent of their eligible population receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. Statewide 45 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.
Statewide, 2,598,871 people have received one vaccine dose, and 2,007,668 have completed vaccine series.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 138 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 396,268.
There has been one additional death tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 5,962.
4,852,812 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 2,423,000 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,127,558 people have completed both vaccine doses.
