New business challenge seeks to spur economic growth

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Waseca Chamber of Commerce and Lead for Minnesota launching a competition for entrepreneurs, in hopes of spurring economic growth.
The Waseca New Business Challenge is a 10-week training program that ends with a business pitch competition. The city is offering an incentive package worth over $30,000 for one winning business that will open in Waseca by March of 2022.
“We really wanted to open this up to anybody. You do not have to live in Waseca, even a business in another town, like maybe a Fairmont, a St. Peter or something, and you want a second location this is ripe for that kind of opportunity,” says Ann Fitch, Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce.
The cost is $100, with participants receiving that money back in the form of Waseca Chamber bucks after they’ve successfully completed the program. The deadline to apply is July 2.
