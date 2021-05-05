New outdoor mural completed in Lower North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Fun Days mural in Lower North Mankato is a tribute to the North Mankato Fun Days celebration that was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The mural was created by Justin EK and is a compilation of roses and flowers.
You can find the masterpiece on the side of the Blinds & More building at 424 Belgrade Avenue.
The mural is designed to bring hope and color to the city, especially in the recent ever-changing times — something that Ek is thrilled to show the city, residents and his family.
”I live two blocks from here, so I get to see this every day, my kids get to see it. It’s been great to see people interact with me, and, obviously, it feels like I am doing something for the community. A lot of people have talked to me through this process, so, yeah, it feels really good,” Ek commented.
The mural took three days to finish and is ready to be viewed by the public.
