Ray Miller, ex-manager and coach in Orioles HOF, dies at 76
FILE - In this Friday, July 2, 1999 file photo, Baltimore Orioles manager Ray Miller, center, is ejected from the game by first base umpire Larry Barnett, left, as second base umpire Greg Kosc looks on during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees in New York. Former Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles manager Ray Miller, who spent 42 seasons in professional baseball and served as the pitching coach for three Cy Young award winners, has died, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. He was 76. (Source: AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
May 5, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles manager Ray Miller has died.

He was 76. No cause was announced.

Miller spent 42 years in professional baseball and mentored three Cy Young award winners: Mike Flanagan, Steve Stone and Doug Drabek.

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 11, 1997 file photo, Ray Miller, the pitching coach for the Baltimore Orioles, smiles during a press conference at Camden Yards announcing him as the team's new manager in Baltimore. Former Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles manager Ray Miller, who spent 42 seasons in professional baseball and served as the pitching coach for three Cy Young award winners, has died, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. He was 76. (Source: AP Photo/Roberto Borea, File)

Jim Palmer, Scott McGregor and Mike Boddicker were also 20-game winners under his watch.

His most memorable work was as a pitching coach for the Orioles and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

His record as a manager was 266-297, with the Twins from 1985-86 the Orioles from 1998-99.

