Skilled trade career paths at South Central College

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Wednesday is National Skilled Trades Day, a day highlighting the impact of skilled workers in our economy.
South Central College has several programs that allow students to gain hands-on experience in their prospective crafts. From automotive service to HVAC, the college works closely with local employers to put students in the best position to be hired after completing the program.
They actually help tell us about what we should be teaching, what kind of skills they’re looking for in new hires, says Ron Fleischmann, Welding Instructor at South Central College.
Students pursuing certification at SCC can complete specific programs, like welding, in four-and-a-half months.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.