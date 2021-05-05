South Central College offering J&J vaccines to students and employees

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Access to COVID-19 vaccines continuing to expand in the region. South Central College is the latest to announce a COVID vaccine clinic.
Johnson & Johnson vaccines are being offered to students and employees at both Faribault and North Mankato campuses this week. Additional spots are also open for the public who are over the age of 18.
The clinics will be held on the North Mankato Campus on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and at the campus in Faribault on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
To sign up, visit www.southcentral.edu/StaySafe.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.