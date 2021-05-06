Corn planter flips over on roadway

ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities say there were no injuries after a corn planter flipped over on the road in Sibley County.
It happened just after noon Wednesday about 5 miles south of Arlington.
The Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Luke Haefs of Le Sueur was driving a tractor, pulling a corn planter when he crossed over County Road 17, and part of the planter broke, causing it to flip over and land on its top. Officials say the planter is a total loss. About 300 gallons of liquid fertilizer also spilled onto the roadway.
