CDC: HPV vaccinations down by more than 20% amid pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — With all the urgency surrounding COVID-19 vaccinations, there has been some decrease in the HPV shots, especially in the younger population.
The CDC estimates that HPV vaccinations are down by more than 20%.
One reason is that health officials do not want people getting any vaccines too soon before or after the COVID-19 vaccination — which could result in eight weeks of not getting the HPV vaccine or other required shots, but health officials continue to stress the importance of the HPV vaccine.
Especially when you are young.
”The reason we talk about the HPV vaccine in kids that are 11 to 13 is because the earlier that it is in your system, the better your body responds to it. So, getting it at 11 or 13 when you are not theoretically not at risk protects you down the road when you are making more of those grown-up decisions,” Mankato Clinic pediatrician Katie Smentek said.
The decrease in HPV and other vaccines tracks closely with the decrease in regular check-ups occurring due to the pandemic.
