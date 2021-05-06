Mankato Clinic receives Presidents Community Partner Award

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Clinic received the 2021 Presidents Community Partner Award from Gustavus Adolphus College for its student clinical observation program.
For 11 years the college and clinic have partnered, offering selected pre-health students a chance to shadow a variety of medical professionals and real-world health care experience.
The program lasts four weeks and students are there about 40 hours per week.
“We rotated a number of different departments and specialties. We followed a bunch of different providers, so physicians, PAs and nurse practitioners, and each experience had something unique to offer, a lot of great people to meet and overall just one of the most impactful l things I’ve done,” said Torben Urdahl, a student at Gustavus Adolphus College.
The award honors April Oachs, a registered nurse and clinical manager, and Linda Annis, provider services, for their work in coordinating the clinical observation opportunities for students.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.