Mankato woman sentenced in viral car seat case

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A judge orders one year of probation for a Mankato woman charged after a viral video captured her child falling out of a moving vehicle back in 2019.
42-year-old Maimuna Hassan pled guilty to misdemeanor charges for careless driving and a traffic regulation involving a child restraint. The other count of driving with a permit and not a license was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Aside from the probation, Hassan must also take parenting and child restraint classes and cannot receive any traffic violations.
The January incident was caught on dash-cam video by the vehicle behind her. The criminal complaint says Hassan told officers that when she was driving the car, the door had popped open and the car seat fell out.
The child was not injured.
