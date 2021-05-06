Mayo Clinic Health System, Mankato Area Public Schools partner to host 2 vaccination clinics for students

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — In an effort to make COVID-19 vaccines more accessible for high school students, Mankato Area Public Schools partnered with Mayo Clinic Health System to host two vaccination clinics Thursday.
Students got the opportunity to get vaccinated at both Mankato East and Mankato West High School.
“We really wanted to make an effort to come to them, recognizing that they have obligations during the day and after school that might make it hard for them to go to other COVID vaccination clinics,” said Lindsay Hennel, nurse administrator at Mayo Clinic Health System.
“I think the school played a good part in taking safety precautions just to make sure every student had the opportunity to get the vaccine if they wanted to and just help everybody be more safe,” commented Ejza Currington, a Mankato East student.
About 120 students from East and West received the Pfizer vaccine.
“A couple of great reasons why we want to vaccinate this age group, first of all, the virus that we are fighting against is different than it was last year. There’s different variants that are more infectious for this age group. The B-117 is predominately all over the United States, so we want to get the vaccinations into them to help protect them and their health,” explained Perry Sweeten, regional director of pharmacy at Mayo Clinic Health System.
A second vaccination clinic will be held again at both high schools in the coming weeks for students to receive their second dose.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.