Minnesota on track to vaccinate 70 percent of people for COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Health officials say the state is on track to vaccinate 70 percent of Minnesotans by the end of June. As of right now, at least 2.6 million Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
In total, and 2,614,319 people have received one vaccine dose, and 2,035,325 have completed vaccine series.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,661 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 584,227. Of those total cases, 41,759 are health care workers.
There have been 13 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 7,204. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,376.
There are 563,364 people who are no longer isolated.
30,783 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 6,264 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 9,402,942.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 138 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 396,674.
There has been one additional death tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 5,980.
4,864,414 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 2,423,000 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,127,558 people have completed both vaccine doses.
